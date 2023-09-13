Ruto Off to USA for a Series of Meetings, UNGA

President William Ruto left the country Wednesday evening for a significant visit to the United States, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to tech innovation and its pivotal role as a trade partner with the United States.

State House said Ruto will visit Silicon Valley in San Francisco, where he will meet with tech leaders of Microsoft, Intel, Google and Apple, among others.

The meeting is scheduled for September 15.

The visit aims to enhance investment opportunities and trade relations with the United States, with a particular focus on nurturing Kenya’s thriving start-up sector known as the “Silicon Savannah.”

According to State House, Ruto will emphasise Kenya’s young talent, green energy initiatives and its value as an alternative supply chain for American companies.

Thereafter, Ruto will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York scheduled for September 19 to 23.

The global gathering will assess progress towards the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), address critical global challenges such as the climate crisis and debt concerns in the Global South.

Additionally, Ruto will participate in the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition Summit, building on the successes of the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, Ruto will chair a session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change and participate in discussions on the High-Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is also in Colombia for a coffee meeting.

