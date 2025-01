Ruto orders reopening of all schools closed over insecurity in Kerio Valley

President William Ruto Sunday directed that all schools in Kerio Valley that had been closed due to insecurity be reopened.

Speaking during a prayer service in the Tot area of Elgeyo-Marakwet County on Sunday, Ruto said the government would help resettle all residents who had fled their homes.

“For the 13 schools yet to be reopened, the Interior Minister and his Special Programs counterpart will collaborate to ensure they are opened,” the President said.

“By the end of January, we will support all residents who had fled their homes in West Pokot to resettle so pupils can return to their schools to avoid congestion in some schools.”

Ruto added that new teachers will be employed to support education in the region.

“We will send 100 teachers to support the worst-affected schools in this region,” he said.

Ruto said the government’s efforts to ward off threats against the country have borne fruit and will continue until every part is secure.

He said in addition to dealing with banditry in the Kerio Valley, the government will ensure that health facilities, schools and other social amenities are restored in the region.

He said the government will reopen schools that were closed during the period the region experienced severe insecurity and banditry.

“In the next three months, all the schools must be reopened and all children must be back to school,” he said.

Governor Rotich said the newfound peace and stability in the Kerio Valley is unlocking the region’s economic potential.

“This region has never contributed to the country’s economy for the past 40 years because of insecurity,” he noted.

Ruto also said the government has successfully stabilised the country’s economy and will now turn its focus to the implementation of key development projects.

In the past two years, the President noted, key development programmes had stalled due to economic challenges. He, however, pledged that this year, Kenyans will witness the implementation of various programmes.

“Now that we have stabilised our economy, we can now engage much more robustly in the development of infrastructure,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the government has made significant progress in the economy, security, agriculture, healthcare, education and electricity connectivity, among others.

“I want to tell Kenyans that Kenya is going places. We are going to change the destiny of this country,” he added.

President Ruto made the remarks during the Kerio Valley Interdenominational Prayer Service in Tot, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Governors Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot) and Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), and MPs.

He recalled when he took office slightly over two years ago, the country was facing food shortages that had led to increased food prices and public protests.

He said thanks to proper planning and the subsidised fertiliser programme, there has been increased food production that has reduced the cost of living.

Kachapin, the West Pokot governor, called on leaders to nurture peace and co-existence among the various groups living in the Kerio Valley to ensure sustainable harmony.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said the country has made significant progress, adding that the government will continue implementing programmes that will transform the lives of the people.

“We are not where we want to be. However, we are not where we were two years ago,” he said.

He asked Kenyans to register for Taifa Care and enjoy its benefits.

Murkomen appreciated efforts by the security agencies in safeguarding the peace and maintaining law and order.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of every Kenyan.

Wandayi said the Cabinet is focused on helping the President realise the country’s development agenda.

“We will not be distracted by the naysayers,” he added.