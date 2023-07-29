in NEWS

Ruto, Raila Finally Agree To Hold Talks

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga have resolved to hold talks in a bid to end the political impasse.

In a statement, the opposition through National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi stated that they have agreed to set up a ten-member team.

“We have, therefore, agreed with Kenya Kwanza to establish a committee of ten, composed of five members each from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza,” said Wandayi.

“They include four(4) members from outside Parliament; two(2) from each side. The Leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly,  four (4) additional Members of Parliament; two (2) from each side.”

The two sides, the MP said, reached the agreement following the intervention of former  Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

More follows 

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Win As Kenya Suspends Permits, Licences For Development In Wildlife Conservation Areas

DCI Probing Alleged Fraudulent Payments To Nine Law Firms Contracted by City Hall