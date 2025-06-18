Ruto Sacks Governor Wanga’s Husband, Appoints Ex-MP Adan Haji Ali As EPRA Chair

President William Ruto has appointed former Mandera South MP Adan Haji Ali as the new non-executive chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The appointment was announced in a gazette notice dated June 16, 2025. Ali takes over the position immediately and will serve for a period of three years.

Adan Haji Ali served as the Member of Parliament for Mandera South between 2013 and 2017.

In 2024, Ali faced corruption charges involving the irregular awarding of a Sh51.5 million tender to a hotel he was reportedly linked to. At the time, he was serving as the Kwale County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Tourism.

He was accused of failing to disclose his connection to Lofta Resort Limited, which had been awarded contracts to offer accommodation and conference services to the county government between 2013 and 2017.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed that Haji, along with his wife Fatuma Ibrahim Roba and son Alibashir Adankhalif, were listed as directors of the hotel, which received the tender money from Kwale County.

In the same notice, President Ruto revoked the appointment of George Wanga, who previously held the position.

Wanga is the husband of Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga.

He was appointed chair of EPRA on January 17, 2025, by Ruto.