President William Ruto has revealed that 707,000 Kenyans have secured employment abroad through the government’s international labour mobility programme.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto said the programme had opened up employment opportunities for Kenyans while allowing them to gain international work experience and support their families through remittances.

He said job creation and enterprise development remained central to his administration’s economic transformation agenda.

“That is why job creation and enterprise development has been central to our economic transformation. We are creating opportunities through housing and infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing, small enterprise, the digital economy and international labour mobility,” Ruto said.

The President also revealed that 350,000 Kenyans had secured employment in the digital economy through opportunities created by the government’s digital economy programme.

He said the programme was expanding internet connectivity, digital skills and access to online work, allowing more young people to earn incomes beyond their immediate communities and national borders.

Ruto said the digital economy was providing an alternative source of employment, particularly for young people seeking opportunities in the global online job market.

Ruto also highlighted the achievements of the Hustler Fund, saying the initiative had expanded access to credit for Kenyans previously excluded from formal lending due to a lack of collateral and borrowing histories.

He said more than seven million Kenyans had established credit records through the fund, with cumulative borrowing reaching Sh94 billion.

The President added that 700,000 borrowers had become established customers, qualifying for unsecured credit limits of up to Sh150,000.

The fund is intended to provide affordable credit to individuals and small businesses that face challenges accessing loans from traditional financial institutions.

Ruto further highlighted the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, which provides training, mentorship and start-up capital to young entrepreneurs.

He said more than 133,000 young entrepreneurs had received business training, mentorship and Sh50,000 each in start-up funding.

The initiative targets young Kenyans with business ideas and skills but limited access to capital to establish or expand their enterprises.

Ruto said the government’s employment strategy combined overseas jobs, digital employment, affordable credit and support for small businesses to increase household incomes.

“Housing, digital jobs, overseas employment and support for small enterprises create opportunities to earn, while better roads and digital services reduce the cost of doing business. This is how we are addressing the cost of living: Lowering household expenses, increasing incomes and enabling more Kenyans to earn a living,” he said.