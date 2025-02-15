Ruto says Africa’s future is bright after Raila loss at AU polls

President William Ruto spoke after Kenya lost the bid to win his bid for African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

He said while the outcome of this election did not favour Kenya’s candidate, he wished to convey his deepest gratitude to the entire leadership of our great continent.

He said they will continue working for a united, prosperous, and influential Africa on the global stage.

“Thank you for considering the Right Honourable @RailaOdinga’s vision and priorities for the African Union and for according him the opportunity to share his passion for the continent’s transformation.”

“To their Excellencies Mahmoud Youssouf and Selma Haddadi, the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission, I extend my sincere congratulations. You have the trust of the AU Assembly, and Kenya pledges her full support to you as you steer the Africa Union Commission to the next level,” he said.

He addd the election was not about individuals or nations, it was about Africa’s future.

“That future remains bright and, together, we will continue working for a united, prosperous, and influential Africa on the global stage.”

Odinga lost the race in the exercise that was conducted in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It was a humbling moment for the Kenyan team at the event that had been billed as a test for president William Ruto on his push for the continent’s power.

During the polls, Raila won the first two rounds of voting, but then went on to lose the next three rounds to Djibouti candidate Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

In the first round, Raila garnered 22 votes against Mahamoud’s 18, while Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar bagged 10 votes. There was one abstained vote.

In the second round, Raila secured 20 votes, Mahamoud got 18, and Randriamandrato received 10 votes. One nation abstained from the second round as well.

Raila came up short in the third round after maintaining 20 votes, losing to Mahamoud who rose to first place with 23 votes, while Randriamandrato came third with 5 votes.

There was still one abstention, and Randriamandrato was eliminated from the election, leaving Raila head-to-head against Mahamoud.

Mahamoud maintained his lead in the fourth round, scoring 25 votes against Raila’s 21 votes.

There was one spoilt vote while one nation abstained.

In the fifth round, Mahamoud garnered 26 votes while Raila scored 21 votes, and one nation abstained from the vote.

Raila was then dropped from the vote, with Mahamoud remaining the only candidate in the succeeding rounds, in a bid to secure two-thirds of the votes.

Mahamoud won the AUC Chair seat after garnering 33 votes in round 7, and is now set to replace the outgoing Moussa Faki of Chad who has held the position for eight years.