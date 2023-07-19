Ruto Says he is Ready for Talks with Raila But No Handshake

President William Ruto says he is ready to dialogue with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga.

The head of state on Wednesday said he will only talk to Raila about issues affecting Kenyans.

He insisted that he and Raila will not discuss a handshake as it was the cause of the current economic crisis.

Speaking in Kericho after commissioning a water project, Dr Ruto insisted that power sharing is determined by Kenyans through elections.

“Hawa watu wakwende kabisa! Hatuna shida na kuongea na mtu yeyote as long as tunaongea mambo ya mwananchi. Raia wamekataa mambo ya handshake na hio ndio ilituletea shida tukaingia kwa madeni kubwa,” Dr Ruto said.

Loosely translates to, “These people should go. We have no problem talking with anyone as long as we are talking about the people. The people don’t want a handshake it is what brought us the problem we have and got into debts.”

He maintained that it was the people’s responsibility to protect the country from anarchy and those looking to cause loss of life and property.

“It is our responsibility to protect our country, protect our democracy from violence, anarchy and from those who want to cause loss of lives we must stand together against them who want to cause mayhem and tell them Kenya is a peaceful country,” he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on his part thanked the President for safeguarding people’s lives and properties amid anti-government protests.

“Hakuna mtu atakubaliwa kuharibu mali ya waKenya na Rais wetu tunakushukuru kwa sababu umetoa hakikisho kwa wakenya ya kwamba utalinda katiba, utalinda maisha na mali ya wakenya kwa sababu ulichaguliwa na wakenya,” said Gachagua.

Anti-government protests are ongoing in various parts of the country.

