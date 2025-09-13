Ruto says teachers to get 20% of Affordable Housing units

President William Ruto announced Saturday that teachers will be allocated 20 per cent of the Affordable Housing units for their contribution to the scheme.

During the Waalimu Na Rais Forum at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday, September 13, Ruto revealed that teachers contribute 13 per cent to the housing levy, amounting to Sh900 million monthly, and hence deserved to benefit from the program.

To formalize the arrangement, the head of state stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed between the Ministry and teachers’ representatives.

“As members contributing to housing levy, of the contributions that come to housing levy, teachers contribute 13 per cent which is Ksh.900 million every month, we have said that 20 per cent of the units to be allocated to teachers and we will sign an MoU between our teachers and the ministry so that we can implement this 20 per cent to teachers,” Ruto said.

On teachers’ medical cover, Ruto expressed concerns over the state of the scheme, suggesting it fails to meet the current state in the market.

“Access to inpatient services by teachers is lower than the market. Data on your medical scheme shows that, on average, it costs Sh117,000 per inpatient visit, whereas the market average is Sh100,000 and for civil servants it is Sh98,000. That means you pay more on every visit, so we cannot continue with this medical cover as it is,” he said.

To remedy this, the president instructed the Ministry of Education to work with health professionals to compare the existing teachers’ medical package with that of civil servants and other options available in the market.

Ruto emphasized the need for an overhaul of the medical scheme and disclosed that consultations with teachers’ representatives had already begun.

“We have engaged with your leaders and they say we are going to consult members. Now that you are here, can we review? Yes,” he concluded.

He urged teachers to embrace the need for reforms in the medical cover for improved services and better value.

He also announced plans to double the funding for teacher promotions, saying the move will see at least 50,000 teachers promoted yearly beginning the next financial year.

The president informed the teacher unions that the government would raise the allocations from Sh1 billion to Sh2 billion to address stagnation in job groups.

He noted that 400,000 teachers are eligible for promotion and only 25,000 would be promoted yearly, pointing out that the education stakeholders must review the career progression guideline forthwith.

The president’s announcement comes as he recently vowed to pay half the price of two-bedroom Affordable Housing units for Harambee Stars players after their stellar performance at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Critics, however, argued that Ruto had exceeded his authority by promising Affordable Housing units without following the criteria outlined in law.

In his defence, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah clarified that the president offered to assist the players by paying the required deposit, allowing them to qualify through the laid-out process.

He added that the players would still be required to register and follow the laid procedures according to the law.

“There is nothing in the regulations allowing the President to allocate Affordable Housing units. That is why he asked them to register, after which he would help pay the deposit so they can be allocated a unit,” Ichung’wah said on August 14, 2025.