Ruto Summons Security Chiefs to Kilgoris Home Over Insecurity in North Rift 

President William Ruto Saturday summoned a meeting of top security officials to his private home in Kilgoris to discuss the escalating security challenges in the North Rift.

He is said to have given the officials up to next week to deal with the menace or else he will take unspecified action.

The attacks and killings are linked to land in the area and in specific Baringo County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure led the team to the residence for the meeting held under a tree.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and his two deputies Douglas Kanja and Noor Gabow were present.

Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo among other top officials from the security sector were also in attendance at the meeting.

Officials said the meeting aims to tackle the persistent violence perpetrated by bandits in the area.

The situation in the region has continued to deteriorate in the recent past despite the presence of multi-agency security teams.

Several people have been killed by the bandits and others displaced.

The latest happened on Thursday in Baringo where a villager aged 20. A senior police officer was also shot and wounded.

Local leaders said over 70 people have been killed in separate attacks by the bandits in recent months in the area.

The meeting comes amidst a renewed strategy by the government to combat entrenched the banditry that has continued to rule the area for years.

Last week, Kindiki commissioned the first batch of modern security equipment.

It included Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) and Armoured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The Operation Maliza Uhalifu in the North Rift was launched in February 2023, following continuous violent activity by the bandits.

The operation is led by police forces and supported by the military in a multi-agency security team that also consists of National Police Reservists-volunteers operating as supplementary forces within their communities.