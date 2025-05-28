Ruto tells African militaries to forge cooperation to address security risks

President William Ruto Wednesday called on militaries in Africa to forge closer cooperation and partnerships to deal with security risks facing the continent.

He said closer ties between African defence institutions will help support peace operations and prepare the continent for the emerging threats of the 21st Century.

Delivering the keynote speech at the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto said: “When one country or region falters, the impact ripples across borders, affecting livelihoods, economies and the promise of development.”

“True security in Africa, therefore, must be continental in ambition and collaborative in execution.”

This year’s conference is co-sponsored by the governments of Kenya and the United States.

The event, bringing 38 chiefs of defense from across the continent, is the second time the conference is being held in Africa.

Present were Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Kenya Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, US Embassy in Kenya Charge d’ Affaires Mark Dillard, US Africa Command Commander General Michael Langley, and Senegal’s Minister of Armed Forces General Birame Diop.

Ruto said this year’s theme, ‘Strengthening African Security, Sustaining Unity of Effort,’ reflects the fact that the continent’s security is interlinked.

“For Africa to thrive, we must deepen our investment in unity, not just as a diplomatic ideal, but as a practical strategy for resilience,” he said.

He added that Kenya remains fully committed to regional peace and stability.

The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25) brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth virtually spoke to attendees of the annual meeting that kicked off on Monday.

The conference serves as a premier forum for military leaders across the continent to convene, collaborate, and address pressing security challenges.

In 2024, the Gaborone conference focused on shared security and stability challenges, fostering partnerships, and exchanging knowledge.