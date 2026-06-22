Ruto to Sign Finance Bill 2026 on Tuesday

President William Ruto is expected to sign the Finance Bill 2026 into law on Tuesday after it was approved by the National Assembly, setting the stage for the implementation of new tax and revenue measures aimed at funding government programmes in the 2026/27 financial year.

Speaking at State House during the St John Ambulance Annual Parade, President Ruto confirmed that preparations for the assent ceremony had been completed and commended Members of Parliament for passing the legislation.

The Finance Bill 2026 was approved by the National Assembly after lawmakers voted in favour of a raft of tax proposals and administrative reforms designed to boost revenue collection and support the government’s budget priorities.

However, the Bill’s passage has sparked fresh political and constitutional debate, with some opposition leaders questioning the legality of the parliamentary process.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has challenged the approval of the Bill, arguing that the vote may not have met the constitutional threshold due to the absence of several Members of Parliament during the proceedings.

Orengo has called on President Ruto to decline assent and instead refer the Bill back to Parliament for further scrutiny and debate.

The governor’s remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of planned demonstrations on June 25 to commemorate victims of last year’s anti-government protests, which were largely driven by public opposition to tax increases proposed in the Finance Bill 2024.

The Finance Bill remains a politically sensitive issue following the nationwide protests witnessed last year, which forced the government to withdraw several contentious tax proposals after widespread public backlash.

Meanwhile, some leaders and stakeholders have urged young people to avoid participating in the planned June 25 demonstrations, citing concerns over public safety and the potential for unrest.

Once signed into law, the Finance Act 2026 will provide the legal framework for implementing tax measures approved by Parliament and support government efforts to finance development programmes and public services.