Rwandan Woman, Brother Arrested in Nairobi for Plotting to Kill Swiss Boyfriend 

A Rwandan woman was Saturday arrested as she led a group of hit men to a hotel she planned to kill her Swiss boyfriend in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The woman and her brother were also carrying a jerrican full of acid which they planned to douse the body with once the man was dead.

The two also had two swords at the time of their arrest.

The man from Switzerland had arrived in Nairobi on December 26 and was booked to a hotel in Westlands and was to check out on December 31.

On December 29, the woman identified as Antoinette Uwineza, 43 and who according to police stayed in Ngara approached a hit man seeking help to eliminate the boyfriend.

The man who had been approached got jittery and approached police.

An undercover team of two was arranged for the mission and met the woman in Ngara on December 30 to plan the way forward.

According to police, the woman told them the Swiss man had 850 Euros.

She informed them that before the foreigner is killed he must transfer all the money to her account.

She also produced a bank statement showing that from March 17, 2023 to June 10, 2023 she received Sh9.2 million from the said foreigner.

After deliberations the undercover officers agreed with the lady on the terms of engagement which included equal sharing of the money realized after the murder of the foreigner.

The suspect requested the female undercover officer to help her with a fake photo for the purpose of making a fake identity card that will be used to rent an apartment where the mission will be carried out.

The fake identity card was made in the name of Sarah Nafula Masika.

On Saturday night, the female undercover officer accompanied by the suspect and her brother namely Eddy Kwizera aged 25 went to Westlands to hire an apartment and thereafter the suspect invited the foreigner for dinner in the said house.

As they were proceeding to the said house other DCI officers who were waiting pounced on the suspects and arrested them.

The suspects were escorted to Central police station pending arraignment to Court on January 2 for the offence of preparation to commit a felony and other related offenses, police said.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei termed as shocking the plans.