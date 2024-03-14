Ryan Gosling Sibling: Inside the Actor’s Relationship with His Sister

Ryan Gosling is a Canadian actor born on November 12, 1980, in London, Ontario. He has gained recognition for his roles in various films like The Notebook, La La Land and Blade Runner 2049.

He started his career as a child star on Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club and transitioned into acting with roles in TV series like Young Hercules and films such as The Believer.

Known for his versatility, Ryan has starred in independent dramas and blockbuster hits, earning critical acclaim and award nominations.

He is also a director and musician, having formed the band Dead Man’s Bones.

In his personal life, Ryan is in a long-term relationship with actress Eva Mendes, with whom he shares two daughters.

Ryan has an older sister named Mandi Gosling.

They grew up together in London, Ontario, Canada, with their mother Donna after their parents’ divorce when Ryan was 13.

Mandi has been a significant supporter of Ryan throughout his career, often accompanying him to events like the Oscars.

She has a close bond with Ryan, being described as his best friend and hero growing up.

Mandi studied journalism and political science, eventually becoming an associate producer and casting director in the entertainment industry.

She played a key role in casting for Pharrell’s music video, Happy.

Mandi and Ryan share a strong sibling relationship, with Ryan expressing admiration for the influence of the women in his life, particularly his mother and sister.

Parents

Ryan’s parents are Thomas Ray Gosling, a traveling salesman for a paper mill, and Donna, a secretary.

Both of his parents are of part French Canadian descent, along with some German, English, Scottish and Irish heritage.

Ryan and his older sister Mandi lived with their mother in Ontario, Canada after their parents’ divorce when he was 13.

His family background includes Mormonism, which influenced their lives significantly.

Donna has been a supportive figure in Ryan’s life, championing his career and nurturing his passion for acting from a young age.

Ryan’s mother became a grandmother when he welcomed his daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee with actress Eva Mendes.

Additionally, Donna remarried Valerio Attanasio in 2018 during a destination wedding in Italy.

Career

Ryan gained critical attention with his performance as a Jewish neo-Nazi in the controversial film, The Believer, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival.

He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award as Best Male Lead in 2002 for the role.

Ryan’s breakthrough film role was as Noah Calhoun in the romantic drama, The Notebook, which brought him widespread recognition.

In the following years, he starred in a series of critically acclaimed independent films, including Half Nelson, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor; Lars and the Real Girl and Blue Valentine.

He also appeared in mainstream successes like the Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Ides of March and Drive.

Ryan made his directorial debut with Lost River, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, La La Land, which won him a Golden Globe and a second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

He also starred in the science fiction film, Blade Runner 2049 and the biopic First Man.

In 2023, Ryan played Ken in the fantasy comedy Barbie, which emerged as his highest-grossing release and earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.