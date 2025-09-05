Ryan Reynolds Net Worth

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor, entrepreneur, and producer who has a net worth of $350 million. While Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, the bulk of his fortune has come from savvy business moves outside of acting — most notably through his stakes in Aviation American Gin and Mint Mobile, both of which were sold in multi-million-dollar deals.

Early Life

Ryan Rodney Reynolds was born on October 23, 1976, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The youngest of four sons, he was raised in a Catholic household by his parents James Chester Reynolds, a food wholesaler, and Tamara Lee, a retail saleswoman. Growing up in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighborhood, Reynolds developed an early interest in performing.

He graduated from Kitsilano Secondary School in 1994 and briefly enrolled at Kwantlen Polytechnic University before dropping out to pursue acting full time.

Acting Career

Reynolds began acting as a teenager, landing his first major role in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside (1991–1993), known in the U.S. as Fifteen. He went on to appear in TV series like The Odyssey, Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place, and small roles in The X-Files and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

His early film work included comedies such as National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002) and action roles in Blade: Trinity (2004) and Smokin’ Aces (2006). Over time, Reynolds transitioned into more mainstream roles with hits like The Proposal (2009), Safe House (2012), 6 Underground (2019), and Free Guy (2021).

Reynolds’ biggest box office success came with Deadpool (2016), which grossed over $780 million worldwide, followed by Deadpool 2 (2018), which earned $785 million. He reprised his role again in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Beyond live-action roles, Reynolds has also lent his voice to animated and CGI films, including The Croods, Turbo, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Aviation Gin

In 2018, Reynolds purchased a minority stake in Aviation American Gin and took on a hands-on role as spokesman and creative director. His witty, viral ad campaigns helped the brand skyrocket in popularity.

In August 2020, global beverage giant Diageo acquired Aviation Gin in a deal worth up to $610 million, with $335 million paid upfront and the remainder tied to performance milestones. Reynolds was believed to own about 20%, which could earn him more than $120 million pre-tax over time.

Mint Mobile

In 2019, Reynolds invested in Mint Mobile, a low-cost wireless carrier, and became the face of its marketing campaigns.

In March 2023, T-Mobile acquired Mint Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal, a mix of cash and stock. Reynolds’ estimated 25% stake could have netted him more than $300 million before taxes, combining both cash and T-Mobile shares.

Wrexham AFC

In November 2020, Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney purchased Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC. They invested around $2.6 million into infrastructure improvements, and under their ownership, Wrexham won the National League in 2023, earning promotion to League Two for the first time in 15 years. Their journey has been documented in the hit series Welcome to Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds Salaries

For the first Deadpool, Reynolds earned just $2 million upfront, but backend deals pushed his total payday to an estimated $22 million. For Deadpool 2, his earnings were believed to exceed $30–40 million.

Today, Reynolds commands up to $20 million per film. For example, he earned $27 million upfront for Michael Bay’s 6 Underground.

Ryan Reynolds Awards and Recognition

Reynolds’ performance in Deadpool earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2017, as well as a Saturn Award for Best Actor. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016, recognizing his impact on film.

Personal Life

Reynolds’ personal life has often made headlines. He was previously engaged to singer Alanis Morissette and later married actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011. In 2012, he married actress Blake Lively, with whom he shares four children.

The couple own a $6 million estate in Westchester, New York, spanning 11.65 acres with a nearly 9,000-square-foot home. Reynolds also purchased a home in Marford, Wales, in 2023 to be closer to Wrexham AFC.

Philanthropy

Reynolds and Lively are known for their philanthropy. They have pledged and donated millions to causes including Ukrainian refugee relief, Indigenous clean water projects in Canada, and the nonprofit Partners In Health. In 2023, Reynolds received the Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

With a net worth of $350 million, Ryan Reynolds has built a career that transcends acting. While his Hollywood success through films like Deadpool made him a global star, his bold moves in business — particularly Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile — elevated him into the ranks of the world’s richest entertainers.