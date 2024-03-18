Sabrina Carpenter Siblings: The Sibling Bond of the Carpenter Sisters

Sabrina Carpenter is an American singer, actress, and social media star known for her work in music and film.

She made her acting debut in the television show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and gained recognition for her role in Disney Channel’s, Girl Meets World.

Sabrina has released several albums and hit singles, such as Skin, Skinny Dipping and Fast Times.

She has also starred in films like The Short History of the Long Road, Clouds and Emergency.

Additionally, Sabrina is involved in philanthropic activities, including supporting charitable causes like the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and LGBTQ communities.

Siblings

Sabrina has three older siblings, namely Sarah, Cayla and Shannon.

Cayla is her oldest and half-sister, working as a freelance makeup artist and hair stylist.

Shannon, the second oldest, is a dancer and choreographer, while Sarah, closest in age to Sabrina, is a singer and often travels with Sabrina as her backup vocalist.

The sisters share a close bond, supporting each other in both personal and professional endeavors, with Cayla even helping Sabrina with her styling for events.

Shannon has showcased her dancing skills on social media, and Sarah has collaborated with Sabrina on various projects, including providing backing vocals for her debut album.

The Carpenter sisters are not only supportive but actively involved in each other’s lives and careers.

Parents

Sabrina’s parents are Elizabeth and David Carpenter.

Elizabeth and David are the parents of four daughters, with Sabrina being the youngest of their children.

The Carpenter family shares a close bond, often seen supporting each other in personal and professional endeavors, showcasing their tight-knit relationship on social media and attending significant events together.

Career

Sabrina has had a multifaceted career as a singer, songwriter and actress.

In music, she has released multiple hit singles like Skin, Skinny Dipping and Fast Times, along with acclaimed albums such as Emails I Can’t Send.

Her musical talent has earned her gold certifications and critical acclaim, with Time Magazine recognizing her as “one to watch.”

Sabrina is signed to Island Records and has performed sold-out concerts across the United States and internationally.

On-screen, she has garnered a strong fan base through starring roles in various television shows and films.

Sabrina made her acting debut in the NBC drama, Law & Order: SVU and gained widespread recognition for her role in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World.

She has also ventured into executive producing, leading the cast of Netflix’s Work It, and starring in movies like The Short History of the Long Road and Clouds.

Her versatility as an artist has been further showcased through her Broadway debut in Mean Girls and her role in the thriller film, Emergency.