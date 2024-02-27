Safaree Samuels Net Worth

Safaree Samuels, the Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter, and reality TV personality, boasts a net worth of $3 million, showcasing his multifaceted career spanning music, television, and entrepreneurship. Rising to prominence as a member of the Hoodstars and later gaining widespread recognition on reality shows like “Love & Hip Hop,” Safaree has carved out a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

Safaree Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth July 4, 1981 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Rapper, Songwriter, Reality TV Personality

Early Life

Born Safaree Lloyd Samuels on July 4, 1981, in Brooklyn, New York, Safaree’s journey into music began in his formative years. Alongside fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, he co-founded the group Hoodstars, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors. Safaree’s talent and dedication propelled him into the spotlight, leading to collaborations with industry heavyweights and the release of solo projects like the album “Straitt” and mixtapes such as “It Is What It Is” and “Real Yard Vibes.”

Safaree Reality TV Shows

In addition to his musical pursuits, Safaree’s foray into reality television further solidified his status as a household name. His appearances on popular shows like “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” provided audiences with an intimate glimpse into his personal and professional life.

Also Read: Ryan Serhant Net Worth

Safaree’s dynamic presence and candid storytelling endeared him to fans, cementing his reputation as a reality TV sensation.

Safaree Business

Beyond his entertainment career, Safaree has ventured into entrepreneurship and real estate, leveraging his financial acumen to diversify his portfolio. His entrepreneurial ventures include selling amateur porn videos on OnlyFans, tapping into the burgeoning market of digital content creation. Additionally, Safaree’s investment in real estate, exemplified by his purchase of a home in Fayetteville, Georgia, underscores his savvy approach to wealth management and asset acquisition.

Personal Life

Safaree’s personal life has also garnered significant attention, particularly his high-profile relationship with Nicki Minaj and subsequent marriage to model and reality TV star Erica Mena. Despite the ups and downs of his romantic journey, Safaree remains dedicated to his family, cherishing moments with his children and navigating the complexities of parenthood.

Safaree Net Worth

Safaree net worth is $3 million.