Sakaja In Rwanda To Strengthen Ties On Youth, Innovation, And Sports

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is in Rwanda for a high-level visit aimed at deepening relations between Nairobi and Kigali, with a strong focus on innovation, youth empowerment, and sports development.

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Governor Sakaja held key meetings with top Rwandan leaders, including Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Minister of Sports Hon. Nelly Mukazayire, and NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi. The talks explored joint efforts to expand opportunities for young people in both cities.

“Our discussions focused on deepening collaboration between Nairobi and Kigali, especially around innovation, sports, and youth empowerment. Exciting opportunities ahead,” Sakaja said.

The Governor also met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and lauded his leadership, describing the meeting as productive and inspiring.

“It has been a pleasure to experience Rwanda at its depths. Much regard to H.E. President Kagame for his belief in the spirit, talent, and diversity that is Africa. A fruitful conversation we had that will yield,” Sakaja stated.

He further commended Masai Ujiri, President of the Toronto Raptors and founder of Giants of Africa, for championing the dreams of African youth through sports and innovation.

“To the Giants of Africa, something good is coming,” he said, hinting at upcoming initiatives that could unite cities across the continent through talent development.

Back in Nairobi, the Governor is pushing forward with plans to upgrade existing sports facilities and build new ones. Among the ongoing projects are the renovation of Joe Kadenge Stadium and the construction of new stadiums in Woodley, Kihumbuini, and Mwiki—part of a broader plan to empower youth through sports.

Dandora Stadium, which now hosts regular weekend matches, has become a thriving centre for local business. It supports young people working in the transport sector, hawkers, and small-scale traders who benefit from increased foot traffic. The stadium is also playing a key role in reviving Nairobi’s sports culture.