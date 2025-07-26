Sakaja marks milestone as county serves 50 millionth meal in feeding program 

The Nairobi City County Government has served its 50,000,000th meal under the flagship “Dishi na County” school feeding program.

This, according to governor Johnson Sakaja marks a monumental milestone that underscores the administration’s commitment to child nutrition and access to education.

Since its launch two years ago, the program has transformed public schooling in Nairobi, currently feeding over 316,000 learners across more than 230 public primary schools daily.

Sakaja on Wednesday July 23 hailed the program as one of the most impactful social interventions by his administration.

“When we launched Dishi na County, one in every four children in Nairobi went to school hungry. Today, that number has dropped dramatically. We’ve not only kept learners in class, but we’ve also doubled enrolment in many schools,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja emphasized that beyond providing meals, the initiative has boosted academic performance and improved school attendance.

“This program has proven that feeding a child is feeding their future. I thank the dedicated team behind this success they’ve helped keep hundreds of thousands of children in school,” he added.

Nairobi County Health and Nutrition CEC Suzanne Silantoi echoed the Governor’s sentiments, praising the relentless work of the team ensuring daily meal delivery.

“Our team works tirelessly to make sure no child in the registered schools sleeps or studies on an empty stomach. It’s more than just food it’s dignity, hope, and equal opportunity,” Silantoi said.

The county now plans to expand the program to informal schools as it cements its place as a model for social investment in education.

Currently, the program has 17 central kitchens one in each of the county’s 17 constituencies that prepare food for the learners.