Sakaja Suspends Top Askaris Over Mistreatment of City Residents

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja Wednesday suspended three top security officials over claims of mistreatment of residents in the city.

The communication was relayed by acting county secretary Patrick Analo.

“In the pursuit of order in Nairobi City County, the people of Nairobi must be treated in a human manner with utmost care and dignity.”

“Following a series of events and investigations into recent incidences in various parts of the city involving traders, motorists and business owners, it has been decided that the following officers be suspended,” he said.

In the changes, security and compliance Chief Officer, Tony Kimani, was suspended immediately and Eva Wairiuko appointed as Chief Officer in Acting Capacity.

Director of City Inspectorate, Benjamin Omondi was suspended while William Kangogo will act in the position of Director City Inspectorate.

Assistant Director Operations, Carol Njuguna was also suspended.

Other sources said cases of corruption have increased in the county amid concerns they are out of control.

There have been protests over the manner in which county askaris handle different people.

This called for training and change of their modus operandi. They have been caught beating up and harassing motorists, traders and pedestrians which angered many.

Meanwhile, the county service board has warned station heads against assigning their staff to areas they are not supposed to work.

“The board has noted with concern a trend by Sector heads of assigning duties to officers outside their appointed substantive positions. e.g. drivers, accountants, clerical officers, personal secretaries etc. without due process of transfer and re-designation.”

“Any officer performing duties outside their designated position should revert to their substantive position immediately,” the board chairman Thomas Kasoa said in a memo dated November 7.

He said where the services being offered by the officers are critical, then the officers should be advised to seek re-designation through the laid down procedures.

He warned the board shall not be held liable for any liability arising from officers performing duties outside their substantive positions.