Sakaja waives painting permit fees for Nairobi CBD building owners

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson announced the waiver of painting permit fees for property owners within the city’s Central Business District (CBD) to encourage building maintenance.

The initiative, aimed at enabling landlords to repaint their buildings, comes with a 90-day deadline, as outlined in a notice issued earlier this week.

Speaking during a meeting with sub-county and ward administrators, along with his executive team, Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of adherence to the directive.

“We have waived the painting permit fees to enable landlords to paint their buildings within the 90-day period, as the notice issued yesterday stated,” he confirmed. The waiver applies to key areas within Nairobi, including the CBD, Westlands Shopping Centre, Upper Hill, and parts of Ngara.

“This is the year of order. Nairobi needs to be clean, and together we can achieve that.”

The Governor also urged city administrators, planners, environmental officers, and engineers to take an active role in ensuring the restoration of the county’s glory.

“It is each individual’s responsibility to ensure the implementation of recently enacted policies, including the removal of illegal signage, mandatory repainting of city buildings within 90 days, ongoing clean-up exercises, and improved waste management,” Sakaja added.

As part of the initiative, the Nairobi County Government has instructed property owners, tenants, and property management agents in specific areas within the CBD to repaint their buildings or repair existing security lights to enhance the urban landscape.

The affected areas include buildings along Uhuru Highway, Haile Selassie Avenue, University Way, Kirinyaga Road, Westlands Shopping Centre, Upper Hill, and Ngara.

Urban Development and Planning Chief Officer Patrick Analo highlighted that the county’s law requires buildings to be repainted once every year. He also warned that failure to comply with the 90-day mandate would lead to legal action.

“This order takes effect immediately and shall lapse after 90 days, after which the county government of Nairobi shall commence undertaking necessary legal enforcement against those who will not have repainted their buildings and provided security lighting for their premises,” the statement read.

Sakaja said the move is part of a broader strategy to restore Nairobi’s aesthetic appeal and ensure cleaner, safer urban spaces.