Sakaja’s Scorecard: Governor Highlights Nairobi Achievements Since 2022

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has highlighted his administration’s key achievements since taking office in 2022.

In a progress report, the governor said his government has repaired 120 kilometers of roads in three years.

He also noted that more than 4,000 members of the county’s Green Army have been employed, with some now being confirmed as permanent staff.

Through the Dishi na County school feeding program, over 50 million meals have been served to 310,000 children daily. On land reforms, the county has issued 5,000 title deeds, including 42 to schools.

Sakaja’s project Dishi na County was allocated Sh2.8 billion by the county government in the last two years.

In 2023/24 financial year it was allocated Sh1.7 billion and got Sh400 million in the supplementary budget for the 2024/25 financial year.

However, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has queried the use of funds in the programme that is run in collaboration with Food4Education, headed by Wawira Njiru.

In the audit for the year ended June 2024, Gathungu questioned the criteria that was used to pick the organisation to run the school feeding programme yet it had only been picked for a pilot exercise.

“The County Executive engaged Food for Education for a pilot exercise. However, no agreement or memorandum of understanding was signed between the County Executive and the company,” says the Aditor General’s report.

“Therefore, the audit could not establish how the company was engaged to provide the services.”

Healthcare has also received a boost, according to Sakaja with 28 hospitals fully digitalized. On revenue, the governor said county collections rose to Sh13.8 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year — the highest in recent years.

The county has built more than 80 kilometers of stormwater drains and is constructing five new markets. Sakaja said his government has also hired more in-house engineers to manage roads and infrastructure, cutting costs linked to outsourcing.

In sports, he pointed to the completion of Dandora Stadium and ongoing works at Joe Kadenge, Woodley, Mwiki, and Kihumbuini stadiums.