Sam Asghari Confirms Split from Britney Spears After 14 Months of Marriage

Sam Asghari, husband to pop icon Britney Spears, has announced that the couple has chosen to end their marital journey after 14 months of marriage.

The divorce petition, filed on Wednesday obtained by Kahawa Tungu cited “irreconcilable differences” between Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41.

The pair got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony in June 2022. Their relationship had been under the spotlight due to rumors of struggles, as reported by US tabloids earlier this year.

Spears, whose meteoric rise began with the release of …Baby One More Time at the age of 16, went on to achieve global superstardom with hits like Toxic, Womanizer, and Oops!…I Did It Again. In an Instagram post, Asghari shared, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens.”

He further appealed for kindness and thoughtfulness from everyone, including the media, as they navigate this difficult phase. Spears’ representatives have yet to comment on the matter.

Despite the divorce filing, Spears did not address the situation in her Wednesday night Instagram post, instead mentioning her plans to “buy a horse soon.”

In a separate Instagram post, Spears cryptically wrote, “How do you read this??? It’s interesting!!! I see it as a message in a bottle!!! Or a baby who needs to get out!!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure!!! Wise birds know who they are.”

According to the dissolution of marriage petition submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Asghari is requesting spousal support and attorneys’ fees from Spears.

Asghari, an Iranian-American actor, model, and fitness trainer, first crossed paths with Spears on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016. He stood by her side as a vocal supporter during her fight to end her father Jamie’s conservatorship, a battle she triumphed over just months before their wedding.

Their wedding was a lavish yet personal event held at Spears’ Thousand Oaks, California residence. Notable attendees included celebrities like Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore. In recent times, the couple was spotted without their wedding rings.

This split comes as Spears gears up for the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, scheduled for October.

This marks the end of Spears’ third marriage. Her first, a fleeting 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, was annulled at the behest of her management team. Her second marriage, to rapper Kevin Federline, lasted from 2004 to 2007, resulting in Federline retaining sole custody of their two children, Jayden James and Sean Preston.

