Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Reportedly End Marriage After 14 Months

Pop sensation Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly parted ways after 14 months of marriage, according to media reports in the United States.

The couple’s romantic journey began in 2016 when they met on the set of one of Spears’ music videos. They eventually tied the knot in June 2022, in a private yet star-studded ceremony.

Sam Asghari, 29, has been a significant source of support for Britney Spears, 41, throughout her mental health treatment and her highly publicized conservatorship ordeal.

Despite their public display of unity, recent rumors of marital turbulence have found their way into the pages of US tabloids, casting a shadow on their relationship.

Also Read: Michael Rapaport Reveals Caviar Extravaganza At Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston’s Wedding

As of now, representatives for both Spears and Asghari have refrained from offering any comments on the reported split.

The news was first revealed by TMZ, and a source subsequently confirmed to the Associated Press that Asghari had filed for divorce.

Their relationship began on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, a pivotal encounter that would shape their journey together. Asghari’s unwavering support became evident during Spears’ legal battle against her father’s conservatorship, as he proudly donned a “Free Britney” T-shirt on Instagram in anticipation of a crucial court hearing.

In September 2021, Asghari proposed to Spears in the comfort of their own home. During their engagement, they shared the joyful news of expecting their first child, though they later revealed that they had experienced a miscarriage.

Also Read: How Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Husband’s Birthday

Their wedding, hosted at Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, California, was a blend of intimacy and opulence, attended by an array of celebrities including Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Drew Barrymore.

Yet, recent observations of both not wearing their wedding rings in public have fueled speculation about their relationship’s status.

As of now, Spears has yet to publicly address the reported separation. Her most recent Instagram post, published after news of the split surfaced, focused on her intentions to acquire a horse.

Coincidentally, the news of their split arrives as Spears is gearing up to release her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” scheduled for October this year.

Before her marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears had two previous marriages — a fleeting 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, and a union with rapper Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shares two children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...