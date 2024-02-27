Sam Elliott, the renowned American actor, has carved a distinguished career in the entertainment industry, accumulating a net worth of $20 million. With his distinctive voice and captivating performances, Elliott has become a beloved figure in Hollywood and beyond.

Early Life

Born on August 9, 1944, in Sacramento, California, Elliott’s passion for acting was ignited during his formative years. After attending David Douglas High School in Portland, Oregon, he pursued higher education at the University of Oregon and Clark College, where he honed his craft and showcased his talent on stage.

Sam Elliott Career

Elliott’s journey in Hollywood began in the late 1960s, where he made his mark as a character actor in Westerns and television series. His breakthrough came with notable roles in projects like “Mission: Impossible” and “Lifeguard,” which showcased his versatility and commanding screen presence.

Throughout his career, Elliott has delivered memorable performances in a diverse range of films and television shows. From his iconic portrayal of Wade Garrett in “Road House” to his acclaimed roles in “A Star is Born” and “The Big Lebowski,” he has consistently captivated audiences with his talent and charisma.

In addition to his acting prowess, Elliott’s distinctive voice has made him a sought-after narrator for various advertising campaigns and commercials, further solidifying his status as a revered figure in the industry.

Personal Life

Outside of his professional endeavors, Elliott’s personal life has been enriched by his marriage to actress Katharine Ross, with whom he shares a daughter named Cleo Rose. The couple’s primary residence in Malibu, along with their properties in Oregon, reflects their enduring commitment to family and cherished memories.

Sam Elliott Net Worth

