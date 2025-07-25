Samidoh Jets Back To Kenya After Court Bars Arrest, Orders Passport Return

Popular Mugithi artist and police officer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, has returned to Kenya days after a court stopped his arrest and directed authorities to surrender his passport.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, July 25, the court granted the musician anticipatory bail of Sh200,000 and issued orders barring his arrest. The court also instructed that his passport be returned to him.

Samidoh has been in the United States on what was reported to be a musical tour. He was recently spotted performing at the inaugural Ngemi Cia Ruraya Kikuyu cultural festival held in Seattle, Washington. The event was attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

The singer also featured at another function hosted by Gachagua, where he entertained guests with some of his popular hits. On his social media pages, Samidoh posted photos and videos showing him performing and spending time with fans and loved ones abroad.

In one of his latest updates, the artist is seen on a flight, indicating his return to Kenya. “East or west…” he captioned the post

He said he is scheduled performance in Nairobi tomorrow.

Back in June, the National Police Service had ordered his immediate arrest, accusing him of deserting duty after failing to report to his new station at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil. Authorities said Samidoh had not shown up since May 27, 2025, prompting disciplinary action.