Born in 1968 in Consuelo, Dominican Republic, Sammy Sosa's officially registered birthplace is San Pedro de Macorís. Of partially Haitian descent, Sosa was nicknamed "Mikey" by his family. Sosa amassed his fortune primarily through his Major League Baseball (MLB) career, during which he earned approximately $120 million in salary alone from 1989 to 2007. In addition to his salary, Sosa secured tens of millions more through endorsements. His career is best known for his time with the Chicago Cubs, where he established himself as one of baseball's most prolific hitters, becoming the fifth player in MLB history to hit over 600 home runs.

Sammy Sosa Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth Nov 12, 1968 Place of Birth San Pedro de Macorís Profession Baseball Player

Early Life

Born in 1968 in Consuelo, Dominican Republic, Sammy Sosa’s officially registered birthplace is San Pedro de Macorís. Of partially Haitian descent, Sosa was nicknamed “Mikey” by his family. From an early age, Sosa displayed a passion for baseball, which would eventually lead him to a remarkable professional career in the United States.

Start of Major League Career

Sosa began his MLB career with the Texas Rangers, making his debut in June 1989 as the starting left fielder. He hit his first career home run off Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens. Shortly after, in July 1989, the Rangers traded Sosa to the Chicago White Sox. During his first season with the White Sox, he batted .233 with 15 home runs, 70 RBIs, 10 triples, and 32 stolen bases, although he struck out 150 times. Despite a promising start, his performance dipped in his second season, as he struggled to maintain his early success.

Success with the Chicago Cubs

In 1992, Sosa was traded to the Chicago Cubs, a move that would define his career. His first season with the Cubs saw him bat .260 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs. The following year, Sosa’s performance improved significantly as he hit .261 with 33 home runs and 93 RBIs. By 1994, Sosa’s batting average had risen to .300, with 25 home runs. In 1995, he earned his first All-Star selection, and his ascent continued in 1996, hitting 40 home runs and driving in 100 RBIs.

The 1998 season was a highlight of Sosa’s career, marked by a home run race with Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals to break Roger Maris’ single-season home run record of 61. Although McGwire ultimately broke the record first, Sosa kept pace, ending the season with 66 home runs. That year, Sosa led the league in RBIs and runs scored, with a total of 416 bases—the highest in a single season since 1948. His remarkable performance earned him the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award and widespread recognition, including a ticker-tape parade in New York City and an invitation to attend President Bill Clinton’s 1999 State of the Union Address. Sosa continued his impressive form into 1999, hitting 63 home runs.

Later Years with the Cubs and Records Set

During his final years with the Cubs, Sosa continued to break records. In 2001, after hitting 64 home runs, he became the first player to hit 60 or more home runs in three different seasons. That year, he also achieved personal bests in runs scored, RBIs, walks, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and batting average, with a .328 average. He set a new personal high for total bases at 425. In 2002, Sosa once again led the league in home runs.

However, controversy struck in 2003 when Sosa was ejected from a game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for using a corked bat. Sosa claimed the bat was used by mistake, and an investigation of his other bats found no cork. He was suspended for seven games but finished the season with 40 home runs. In 2004, a back injury from a locker room incident further affected his performance, limiting him to 35 home runs. Following the season, Sosa was released by the Cubs.

Career with the Baltimore Orioles

In January 2005, Sosa was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. That season, he batted a career-low .221 with 14 home runs, marking his worst performance in over a decade. After becoming a free agent, Sosa signed a minor league deal with his original team, the Texas Rangers, in 2007. He served as the team’s designated hitter and occasional right fielder, reaching a significant milestone by hitting his 600th career home run in a game against the Cubs. Sosa retired from professional baseball in 2009.

Personal Life

Sammy Sosa’s personal life has seen its own share of stories. His first marriage was to Karen Lee Bright, which ended in divorce in 1991. The following year, he began a relationship with Sonia Rodríguez, a former television dancer in the Dominican Republic. The couple married in the 2000s and have six children together: Keysha, Kenia, Sammy Jr., Michael, Rolando, and Kalexy.

Controversy Over Drug Use

In 2005, Sosa, along with other prominent players like Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco, and Rafael Palmeiro, attended a Congressional hearing on the doping scandal in Major League Baseball. At the hearing, Sosa’s attorney claimed that Sosa had never used performance-enhancing drugs. However, in 2009, a New York Times report contradicted this, listing Sosa among players who tested positive for steroids in 2003.

