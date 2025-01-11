Sandra Dacha Reveals Health Scare Behind Her Weight Loss Journey

Popular Kenyan actor and comedian Sandra Dacha, known for her role as Silprosa in the hit TV drama Auntie Boss, has opened up about the health condition that prompted her dramatic weight loss journey.

In a recent Facebook post, Sandra shared a video showcasing her transformation, which included wearing oversized trousers that once fit her snugly.

The one-minute clip revealed her significant weight loss, which she attributed to a health scare in late 2023.

Sandra Dacha’s Health

Sandra disclosed that on October 5, 2023, she fell ill and visited the hospital, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia. During her visit, a nurse advised her to lose weight urgently.

“The nurse pulled me aside told me it’s important if i shed some weight because i had surpassed obesity i was now at “GREATER MORBID OBESITY” This is the last last stages of unono hapa ukipita sasa wewe tunakuwachia tu Mungu ,” she wrote

Motivated by the warning, Sandra embarked on a weight loss journey.

By January 10, 2025, she had shed an impressive 17 kilograms.

She explained that she initially intended to share her journey after a full year but decided to speak up sooner after noticing fans commenting on her slimmer appearance.

I wanted to share my weight loss journey after a year but been reading the comment section anytime i make a post and it’s clear you guys had started noticing me loosing weight so i said why not talk about it now ama niko na kiherehere? ” Sandra wrote humorously.

Her fans responded with overwhelming support and encouragement in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Enyewe it’s working congratulations.”

Another one wrote: “Wueh!! Wishing you all the best and congratulations lakini hatujakuzoea ukiwa Mdogo.”

Also Read: Kavya Maran Net Worth 202