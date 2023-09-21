Authors George RR Martin And John Grisham Sue OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement

Two renowned US authors, George RR Martin and John Grisham, have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, alleging copyright infringement in the training of the AI system.

Martin, known for his fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which inspired the HBO show “Game of Thrones,” and Grisham, a prolific author of legal thrillers, claim that their literary works were used without their consent to enhance ChatGPT’s capabilities.

Large language models like ChatGPT learn by analyzing vast datasets, often compiled from online sources.

This lawsuit asserts that the AI system employed copyrighted material from the authors’ books without authorization to improve its language capabilities.

In addition to Martin and Grisham, other prominent authors mentioned in the complaint include Jonathan Franzen, Jodi Picoult, and George Saunders.

The legal action has been initiated by the Authors Guild, a US trade group representing the interests of these authors.

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of engaging in “systematic theft on a mass scale.”

This legal move follows a similar case brought by comedian Sarah Silverman in July and an open letter signed by authors Margaret Atwood and Philip Pullman during the same month.

The letter urged AI companies to compensate authors for the use of their work in AI systems.

OpenAI responded to the allegations by emphasizing its respect for authors’ rights and its belief that authors should benefit from AI technology.

A spokesperson for OpenAI stated that the organization is engaged in constructive discussions with creators worldwide, including the Authors Guild, to address their concerns about AI. OpenAI expressed optimism about finding mutually beneficial ways to collaborate with authors and creators.

The lawsuit brings attention to ongoing debates about copyright, intellectual property, and the relationship between AI and creative content, highlighting the evolving legal landscape in the field of artificial intelligence and literature.

