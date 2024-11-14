Close Menu
    Sara Haines Walks Off Set In Laughter After Whoopi Goldberg’s Birthday Joke On “The View”

    On her 69th birthday episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg brought unexpected laughs when she joked about “being eaten from time to time” during a product promotion segment, sparking a playful reaction from co-host Sara Haines.

    The light-hearted moment began when Haines approached a giant wheel of cheese featuring Goldberg’s face, a gift to celebrate the TV star’s birthday.

    Goldberg, thrilled by the unique gift, quipped that she had “always wanted” her face on cheese.

    The comment quickly escalated when she added, “I like to be eaten from time to time,” causing Haines to widen her eyes in shock before humorously walking off set, drawing laughter from the live audience.

    Sara Haines Walks Off Set

    Goldberg, caught off guard by her own remark, waved her hand and laughed as Haines returned to give her a hug.

    The exchange continued with Haines jokingly urging viewers to “eat Whoopi Goldberg!”—a line Goldberg playfully countered with, “That’s right! No – eat yourself!”

    As laughter filled the studio, Goldberg continued to describe the Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, aged for 24 months, and encouraged the audience to join in the fun by making their own custom cheese wheels.

    The birthday celebration didn’t stop there; co-host Joy Behar brought Goldberg her signature homemade lasagna, a birthday tradition shared in a clip on the show’s Instagram.

     

