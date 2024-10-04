Sarah Shahi Net Worth

Sarah Shahi, an accomplished American actress and former NFL cheerleader, has built a net worth of $4 million. She is widely recognized for her roles in popular TV shows such as The L Word, Fairly Legal, Person of Interest, and Sex/Life. Her talent and versatility have also led to appearances in various films, including Black Adam, further boosting her profile in Hollywood.

Early Life

Born Aahoo Jahansouzshahi on January 10, 1980, in Euless, Texas, Shahi’s cultural background is a mix of Iranian and Spanish ancestry. As a child, she was teased about her Persian name, prompting her to adopt “Sarah” as her first name. Shahi developed an early passion for beauty pageants and martial arts and excelled in sports during her high school years. She later attended Southern Methodist University, majoring in English and theater, where her interest in performing arts grew.

Career

Shahi’s entry into entertainment came unexpectedly when she became a cheerleader for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Despite having no prior experience, her stint as a cheerleader opened doors, including a small role in Robert Altman’s Dr. T and the Women, where Altman encouraged her to pursue acting.

Television Success

Shahi’s breakthrough came in 2005 when she was cast as Carmen de la Pica Morales in The L Word, earning her recognition in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. She continued to land leading roles in shows like Life (2007-2009) and Fairly Legal (2011-2012), displaying her range as an actress.

One of her most notable roles came in Person of Interest, where she played Sameen Shaw, first as a recurring character and later as a main cast member. Shahi’s portrayal of the tough yet complex Shaw became a fan favorite.

In 2021, Shahi took on the leading role of Billie Connelly in Netflix’s Sex/Life, a show about the challenges of marriage, motherhood, and identity. The series was well-received, marking another significant milestone in her career.

Film Career

Beyond television, Shahi has also made her mark in films. She has had roles in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Bullet to the Head, and the DC Comics superhero film Black Adam, in which she portrayed the superhero Isis. Her film career, though not as extensive as her TV work, showcases her versatility across different genres.

Personal Life

In 2009, Shahi married actor Steve Howey, and the couple welcomed three children, including fraternal twins. However, they divorced in early 2021. Following her separation, Shahi began dating her Sex/Life co-star Adam Demos.

Sarah Shahi Net Worth

