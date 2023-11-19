Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aime Baraza Reveals Unconventional Birth Story

Bien-Aime Baraza, a prominent member of the acclaimed music group Sauti Sol, shared the extraordinary story of his birth during a recent interview on TV47.

In the interview, Bien disclosed that he was born at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout inside his aunt’s car.

“Unajua mimi nilizaliwa wapi? Nilizaliwa hapo Nyayo Stadium roundabout kwa gari ya aunty wangu,” Bien revealed, loosely translating to, “You know where I was born? I was born along Nyayo Stadium roundabout in my aunty’s car.”

He went on to explain that his mother was on her way to Nairobi Hospital and was in labor during the unconventional birth. This revelation adds a unique and unexpected twist to the artist’s personal history.

This week, Bien’s much-anticipated solo debut album, titled ‘Alusa Why Are You Topless,’ was released. The launch followed the conclusion of Sauti Sol’s two-part farewell concerts.

The album, featuring 16 tracks, showcases Bien’s distinctive Kenyan style while incorporating diverse sounds from around the world.

Taking to social media to announce the global availability of his album, Bien encouraged listeners to share their favorite tracks.

On Instagram, he wrote, “My debut album out worldwide! Go run it and let me know your favorite jam. Drop your flag while at it!”

The album features collaborations with renowned artists such as Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Banks, Scar Mkadinali, and Britain’s “Got Talent” sensation Sarah Ikumu. With its eclectic mix of influences and personal storytelling, ‘Alusa Why Are You Topless’ marks a significant milestone in Bien’s musical journey.