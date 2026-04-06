Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ Show

Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional return to the Today show, more than two months after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing.

The veteran journalist reappeared on Monday morning at Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 1A, resuming her usual seat alongside co-anchor Craig Melvin. Opening the broadcast with warmth and composure, Guthrie greeted viewers, saying, “Good morning… it is good to be home,” signaling a heartfelt return after weeks away from the spotlight.

Melvin welcomed her back with a smile, reflecting the supportive atmosphere on set as the longtime host eased back into her role. “It’s good to have you back at home,” he responded.

Dressed in a bright yellow dress, Guthrie’s outfit carried symbolic meaning, as her co-hosts have embraced the color in recent weeks to represent hope, remembrance, and solidarity during her family’s ongoing ordeal. Melvin mirrored the gesture with a matching yellow tie.

Ahead of the program’s first commercial break, Guthrie and Melvin shared a quiet, supportive moment, clasping hands as veteran weatherman Al Roker looked on.

Guthrie had briefly returned to the show last month for a special two-part interview with former co-anchor Hoda Kotb, marking her first on-air appearance since her mother’s disappearance from her Arizona home on February 1.

During that emotional segment, Guthrie recounted the moment she learned the news, revealing that it was her sister who first alerted her. “She said, ‘Mom’s missing,’” Guthrie recalled, describing the shock and confusion that followed.