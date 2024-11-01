Saygrace Siblings: Meet Oliver and Conrad Sewell

Grace Sewell, known as Saygrace, is an Australian singer born on April 8, 1997.

She gained fame with her cover of You Don’t Own Me, which topped the Australian charts in 2015 and featured G-Eazy.

Saygrace initially performed under the name Grace until rebranding in 2019, releasing songs like Boys Ain’t Shit.

Her debut EP, Memo, and her first full-length album, FMA, both received commercial success.

Siblings

Saygrace has two siblings, Oliver Sewell and her older brother, Conrad Sewell, who is also a successful singer-songwriter.

Saygrace and Conrad have achieved significant success in the Australian music scene, becoming the first Australian-born siblings to reach number one on the ARIA Charts as separate acts.

Their musical family background includes grandparents who toured with the Bee Gees34

Career

Growing up in a musically inclined family, Saygrace was influenced by various genres and artists.

Her early exposure to music led her to write songs and perform locally, honing her craft before moving into the mainstream music scene.

In 2015, Saygrace gained widespread recognition with her powerful rendition of You Don’t Own Me, originally by Lesley Gore.

The song featured rapper G-Eazy and became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Australian charts.

This success marked a significant turning point in her career, introducing her to a global audience and showcasing her vocal prowess and unique style.

Following her breakthrough, Saygrace released her debut EP, Memo, which included tracks that highlighted her pop sensibilities and lyrical depth.

In 2016, she followed up with her first full-length album, FMA (short for “For My Album”), which featured a mix of pop and R&B influences.

The album received positive reviews and solidified her place in the music industry.

Her music often explores themes of empowerment, relationships, and self-identity.

Songs like Boys Ain’t Shit reflect a modern take on love and self-worth, resonating with many young listeners.

In 2019, Saygrace rebranded herself from Grace to Saygrace, signaling a new chapter in her artistic journey.

This change allowed her to explore new sounds and concepts while maintaining her core message of empowerment.

She released the EP The Defining Moments of Saygrace: Girlhood, Fuckboys & Situationships, which further delves into contemporary issues faced by young women today.

Awards and accolades

Saygrace has received notable recognition in her music career, particularly for her hit single You Don’t Own Me, which was featured prominently in various media, including the Australian TV series Love Child and the film Suicide Squad.

In July 2015, she was named Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month and performed on NBC’s Today show, further elevating her profile.

Her debut album, FMA (Forgive My Attitude), released in 2016, showcased her talent and garnered attention in the industry.

Saygrace has also been recognized for her innovative approach to music and performance, contributing to her growing accolades.