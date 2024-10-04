Scott Disick’s Net Worth

Scott Disick, an American reality TV star, model, and entrepreneur, boasts a net worth of $45 million. He gained widespread fame through his long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and his recurring appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In addition to his reality TV career, Disick has successfully ventured into business, real estate, and fashion.

Scott Disick Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth May 26, 1983 Place of Birth Eastport, New York Nationality American Profession Reality TV Star, Model, and Entrepreneur

Early Life

Scott Michael Disick was born on May 26, 1983, in Eastport, New York. Coming from a family of real estate developers, he was introduced to the industry at a young age, helping his father with the business. Known for his partying lifestyle during his school years, Disick also dabbled in modeling, appearing on the cover of the young adult novel series Heartland.

In 2013 and 2014, tragedy struck when both of Disick’s parents passed away within months of each other. Their deaths, and Disick’s grief, were chronicled on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Scott Disick Relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Disick’s public profile skyrocketed when he began dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2006 after meeting her at Joe Francis’ mansion in Mexico. Their on-again, off-again relationship became a central storyline in the Kardashian reality series, drawing significant attention. Though they never married, the couple had three children together: Mason Dash Disick (born in 2009), Penelope Scotland Disick (born in 2011), and Reign Aston Disick (born in 2014).

The couple’s tumultuous relationship often revolved around Disick’s struggles with alcohol. He sought treatment multiple times and was temporarily sober before their final breakup in 2015.

Reality TV

Disick’s fame extends beyond Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He appeared in several Kardashian spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York. Despite a rocky relationship with the Kardashian family early on, Disick’s presence on the shows helped solidify his status as a reality TV star.

In 2019, Disick starred in his own E! reality show, Flip It Like Disick, where he showcased his skills in luxury property renovation and flipping. This series highlighted his business acumen beyond reality television.

Business Ventures

Beyond TV, Scott Disick has had success in various business ventures. He works for GNC, overseeing brands like QuickTrim and Rejuvacare, and has launched his own clothing line, Talentless, in 2018. The brand focuses on comfort wear, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, and cargo pants.

Disick also made headlines for launching RYU, a New York restaurant in the Meatpacking District. While the restaurant had a short-lived run, it added to his portfolio of entrepreneurial endeavors.

In addition, Disick has appeared in commercials for the mobile game Coin Master, alongside Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Personal Life

After his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, Disick dated Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, from 2017 to 2020. He then had a brief relationship with Amelia Hamlin, daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, from February to September 2021.

An avid car collector, Disick’s garage boasts over 20 luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Bentleys, Range Rovers, and a Rolls-Royce Drophead.

Real Estate

Disick has made a name for himself as a property developer and flipper, focusing on high-end homes in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills suburb. In 2018, he purchased a 1.3-acre property for $3.2 million, renovated it, and listed it for $7 million. After several price reductions, the home sold for $5.6 million in 2020.

He also purchased another property in the same area for $6 million in 2015, later listing it for sale at $13 million in 2019.

Scott Disick Net Worth

