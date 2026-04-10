Scottie Scheffler has rapidly become one of the most dominant and financially successful figures in modern golf, with an estimated net worth of $110 million. Thanks to record-breaking tournament earnings, major championship victories, and lucrative endorsement deals, Scheffler now ranks among the highest-paid athletes in the sport.

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth $110 Million Date of Birth Jun 21, 1996 Place of Birth Ridgewood, New Jersey, U.S

A Record-Breaking Rise in Earnings

Scheffler’s financial ascent has been nothing short of extraordinary. After turning professional in 2018, he quickly climbed the ranks, but it was his dominance from 2022 onward that transformed his earning power.

His breakthrough came with a win at The Masters Tournament, propelling him to World No. 1 and unlocking a new tier of prize money and sponsorship opportunities.

By 2024, Scheffler delivered one of the most lucrative seasons in golf history:

$29.23 million in official PGA Tour prize money

$25 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup

$8 million Comcast Top 10 bonus

In total, he earned an astonishing $62.3 million on-course in a single year, placing him among the top earners in PGA Tour history almost overnight.

Career Earnings

Scheffler’s consistency has translated into long-term financial success. By 2025, his total on-course career earnings had reached approximately $134 million, driven by multiple tournament wins and high finishes.

He has also claimed major victories at events such as:

The Masters Tournament (multiple wins)

PGA Championship (2025)

The Open Championship (2025)

With four major titles and three legs of the career Grand Slam already secured, Scheffler’s dominance continues to elevate both his legacy and earning potential.

Endorsements

Off the course, Scheffler has built a strong endorsement portfolio with some of the biggest brands in sports and lifestyle. His partnerships include:

TaylorMade

Nike

Rolex

NetJets

Titleist

These deals contribute millions annually, significantly boosting his overall net worth beyond tournament winnings.

Turning Down a Massive Payday

In a move that underscored his priorities, Scheffler reportedly turned down a $150 million offer to join the rival LIV Golf league. Instead, he chose to remain loyal to the PGA Tour, emphasizing his passion for the sport over financial incentives.

Dominance on the Course

Scheffler’s success is built on remarkable consistency and mental strength. By mid-2025, he had:

Won 20 tournaments worldwide

Converted 11 consecutive 54-hole leads into victories

Held the World No. 1 ranking for over 100 weeks

His sustained excellence has drawn comparisons to legends like Tiger Woods, with peers such as Rory McIlroy calling him the benchmark of the modern game.

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