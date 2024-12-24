Section of Kenyans unaware of serious health conditions they have- Health PS Muthoni

A large percentage of Kenyans may be suffering from diseases they are unaware of, research shows.

Consequently, these conditions may only manifest when the situation is critical, leaving little room for intervention.

According to fresh statistics by the Ministry of Health, many Kenyans are essentially walking patients. A call has been made for people to take advantage of the ongoing festivities to either visit hospitals or engage with Community Health Promoters to determine their health status.

New data from the ministry of health, department of public health and professional standards has painted a grim picture of the status of Kenyans screened this far by the CHPs as out of 22.5 million Kenyans screened this far for diabetes, over 260,000 did not know they suffer from the disease, leave alone the health risks associated with the diseases.

Statistics show they have now been referred for further check-ups with CHPs now setting a close eye on their status and how they are responding to medication, and if they are taking it.

Out of 15 million screened for hypertension, 577,000 have been referred to hospitals for specialised treatment.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni notes there is a serious issue in the country where people are not prioritizing their health, or have become too busy to attend to their health, not knowing that it would be their biggest undoing.

Speaking in Kibra, where she visited Community Health Promoter who were on a door-to-door assessment of families that are gathering for the festivities, PS Muthoni said the CHPs, who work closely under the supervision of the two levels of Government, will not go on holiday, but will take advantage of the festivities to screen more Kenyans for common ailments, as well as register Kenyans for the social health insurance.

The PS who also commits to travelling to different parts of the country to check on the working of CHPs has called on Kenyans to prioritize their health especially now that these grim statistics may force a large percentage of Kenyans to spend more in hospitals if not addressed early.

The statistics have also shown that about 339,000 women have been found pregnant and out of those, about 132,000 were not bothered about antenatal clinic visits, putting the health and growth of the unborn child at risk.

The ministry of health has also committed to paying outstanding stipend arrears for all CHPs by December 31, noting the Government has made available the funds.