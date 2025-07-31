Security At JKIA Under Scrutiny Over Unchecked Vehicles

Security operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are under fresh scrutiny after concerns were raised in the Senate over vehicles being allowed entry without proper checks.

Nominated Senator Beth Syengo has asked the Senate Committee on Roads, Transportation, and Housing to provide a statement on the status of security infrastructure at JKIA, especially the Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS) installed at terminal entry points.

Speaking in the Senate, Senator Syengo said several of the UVSS scanners are currently not working, forcing security officers to rely on manual checks. She warned that this has left a serious security gap at the country’s busiest airport.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, JKIA is Kenya’s busiest airport and a key regional hub, making it an essential part of the national security framework. However, it has come to light that several UVSS machines are not operational. Vehicles are often allowed into the airport with limited or no inspection, while passengers are still required to alight and go through metal detectors. This puts everyone at risk,” said Syengo.

She urged the Senate Committee to explain why the equipment is not functioning and what the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is doing to fix or replace the faulty machines.

The Senator also requested an update on the general state of all security screening systems at JKIA and other major airports including Wilson Airport in Nairobi and Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

Additionally, Syengo wants clarity on the maintenance policy for airport security equipment and the backup measures in place to ensure passenger safety in case of equipment failure.