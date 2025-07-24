Senate Rejects Proposal To Scrap 28-Day Vetting Deadline For Public Appointments

The Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee has rejected a proposal that sought to abolish the 28-day timeline within which Parliament is required to vet nominees for public appointments.

The proposal was contained in the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by Senator Okong’o Omogeni.

It aimed to remove timelines for vetting, the automatic approval clause after time lapse, and the National Assembly’s power to extend the vetting period.

Chaired by Vice-Chair Senator Veronica Maina, the committee held a heated session in which several members opposed the move, saying it could open the door for unvetted individuals to assume key positions in government.

“I totally reject this proposal. It may work in the USA and South Africa where there is political accountability, but here, some nominees may not be vetted depending on their political affiliation,” said Senator Tom Ojienda.

His sentiments were echoed by Senator Daniel Maanzo who termed the bill “mischievous.” He warned that removing the timelines would allow appointments without proper vetting. “Even the Supreme Court has timelines. We don’t want to reach a point where someone assumes office just because time lapsed,” he said.

Senator Maina defended the current law, saying, “Timelines are entrenched in our Constitution. Removing them would weaken oversight and the rule of law.”

The Committee resolved to reject the bill and will submit its report to the Speaker of the Senate by the July 31, 2025 deadline as required under Standing Order 130.