Senate To Hold Next Plenary And Committee Sittings In Busia

The Senate will hold its plenary and committee sittings in Busia County from October 6 to 10, 2025, following the approval of a motion moved by Senate Majority Whip and Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale.

While presenting the motion on the Senate floor on July 24, Dr. Khalwale said the move is meant to enhance engagement between the Senate and county governments, and to bring the institution closer to the people.

“The Senate plays a key role in linking the national and county levels of government. Holding our sittings in counties helps strengthen this connection and increases public awareness of what we do,” said Khalwale.

He noted that similar sessions held in Uasin Gishu in 2018, Kitui in 2019, and Turkana in 2023 had successfully promoted public participation and understanding of Senate business.

The decision aligns with a resolution passed on March 8, 2023, which directed that the Senate convenes its sittings in a different county every September during the term of the Fourth Senate, except in an election year.

The Busia sittings aim to promote the Senate’s oversight role, strengthen collaboration with county governments, and allow county assemblies and Senate officers to exchange knowledge and best practices.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who seconded the motion, said the sitting would give the Senate a chance to directly assess service delivery in the county.

“This will be a good opportunity for Senators to see that the county is not performing very well in terms of service delivery. The Senate sitting in Busia will help us audit and uncover some of the issues causing underdevelopment,” said Omtatah.

He added that such sessions help citizens appreciate the unity of the nation, saying, “We are one people, one nation. The Senate sitting in counties helps us affirm that.”