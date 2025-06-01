Senate To Probe Land Disputes In Muthanthara, Mbeere North

The Senate Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources has promised to investigate long-standing land disputes in Muthanthara, Mbeere North, following complaints from residents over unfair land allocation.

During a public meeting chaired by Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, residents—mainly from the Tharaka community—claimed they were left out of land distribution while non-locals received large parcels through questionable processes. Many said they were now landless or had plots too small to support their families.

“This is the only home we’ve ever known,” said one resident. “We were born here and have nowhere else to go. It’s painful to see strangers take what is rightfully ours.”

Senator Faki assured the residents that the committee would look into the matter thoroughly. “We are here to listen and take action. Every Kenyan deserves fairness, especially when it comes to land,” he said.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu warned that anyone found to have acquired land illegally would be held accountable. “No one is above the law. We will ensure this issue is resolved transparently and conclusively.”

Nominated Senator Mariam Omar emphasized the need to protect the rights of minority communities. “We are committed to finding a lasting solution for the people of Muthanthara—including the 103-year-old man who now has no place to call home,” she said.

The committee will summon all concerned parties before submitting a full report to the Senate for further action.