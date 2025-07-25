Senator Calls For Probe Into University Hostel Fee Hikes

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged the Senate to launch urgent investigations into two recent murders at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the rising cost of university hostel accommodation that is pushing students into unsafe living conditions.

Speaking during a Senate session on Thursday, Sifuna raised alarm over the safety of patients at KNH following two separate killings that occurred within the same hospital ward in February and July 2025.

“The fact that two patients were murdered in the same ward, months apart, raises disturbing questions about the safety of our hospitals,” said Sifuna. “We may be dealing with a serial killer who has gone unnoticed within Kenya’s largest referral facility.”

He asked the Senate Health Committee to urgently investigate the incidents, audit KNH’s security protocols, and look into the issue of patients being detained after discharge due to unpaid bills.

The senator also turned attention to the student housing crisis in public universities, condemning the recent hike in hostel charges. He said the new rates are forcing students to seek cheaper, often dangerous, accommodation in nearby informal settlements.

“Students are being forced into slums because they cannot afford the new hostel rates,” Sifuna said. He called on the Education Committee to probe the reasons behind the fee hikes and to find out whether student loans have been reviewed in line with the rising cost of living.

His remarks follow complaints from University of Nairobi students over a recent increase in hostel fees, which they say has made it nearly impossible for many to afford on-campus housing.