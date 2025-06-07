Senator Demands Answers On Delays Affecting Artisanal Miners

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has raised concern over the slow integration of artisanal and small-scale miners into Kenya’s mainstream mining sector, despite a government decision to lift restrictions on traditional mining methods.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday, June 5, Oketch sought a statement from the Standing Committee on Land, Environment, and Natural Resources regarding the low number of artisanal miners who have been issued permits since the Cabinet lifted the ban in October 2023.

“Very few artisanal and small-scale miners have received permits across the counties since the government allowed artisanal mining to resume,” he told the House.

Senator Oketch asked the committee to explain what steps the government is taking to speed up the processing of mining permit applications. He also questioned why the 32 Artisanal Mining Committees (AMCs), which were already gazetted to help regulate the sector, have not been operationalized.

“These committees were meant to guide the issuance, renewal, and revocation of mining permits in each county. Why the delay?” he asked.

The Senator also called for clarity on the creation and role of the Mining Police Unit. He urged the committee to establish whether the unit has a legal foundation, and how its functions differ from those of mine inspectors under the Mining Act.

He pressed the committee to report on the number of cases handled by the Mining Police Unit so far, the amount of illegally mined minerals recovered, and the status of any resulting court cases.

In addition, Oketch called on the Senate Trade Committee to protect artisanal miners from harassment by officers in the Mining Police Unit. He asked for a breakdown of mechanisms available for miners to report any mistreatment.

“Small-scale miners deserve better. We must support them to grow, not subject them to threats or bureaucracy,” he said.