Senator Karen Nyamu Announces Fourth Pregnancy (Photo)

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu is pregnant.

The lawmaker made the announcement via Instagram in a video captioned “It’s been a long time coming.”

Karen is currently in a relationship with Mugithi hitmaker, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

She and the crooner share two children, a boy and girl. She does, however, have a daughter from a previous relationship.

Samidoh on the other hand has three children with his now estranged wife, Edday Nderitu.

Edday moved to the United States months ago with the children. She cited Samidoh’s relationship with Karen as the primary reason for moving.

“I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment. I have managed to sustain my kids’ needs so far with no help, and I am not regretting any bit of it,” she wrote.

But according to Karen, Edday was still in touch with the father of her kids and was still in the relationship.

“Someone who has left their husband does not make unnecessary noise on social media. Leaving your husband does not concern anyone on social media,” said Karen.

She further stated that Edday and Samidoh were still in touch.

“What you see on social media will shock you one day,” she teased. “Maybe she does not know she is not going anywhere. They talk, so they are still on good terms. They video call and do stuff. Kwa ground vitu ziko sawa.”

