Senator Okiya Omtatah Arrested During Anti-Abduction Protest In Nairobi

Senator Okiya Omtatah of Busia was arrested alongside a group of protesters during an anti-abduction demonstration in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The group, demanding the release of missing Kenyan youths, was taken to Central Police Station after being apprehended outside Aga Khan Walk.

The protesters, led by Omtatah, used a heavy-duty metal chain in an attempt to prevent police officers from making arrests.

The senator, carrying a copy of the Kenyan Constitution, joined the demonstrators in chanting anti-abduction slogans and calling for the unconditional release of the abducted individuals.

On the same day, Omtatah filed a petition at the High Court in Kibera, seeking orders to compel Kenya’s security and prosecution agencies to account for seven missing persons, whether alive or deceased.

The petition names Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, and Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga as respondents.

Represented by lawyer Philip Langat, the senator demanded that the bodies of the missing individuals be produced if they are deceased.

The missing individuals include Gideon Kibet, Ronny Kiplagat, Steve Kavingo Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Kelvin Muthoni. If they are being unlawfully detained, Omtatah called for their immediate release and questioned why they have not been granted bond or bail.

Speaking after filing the petition, Omtatah criticized Kenya’s security agencies, accusing them of failing to protect citizens and enabling abductions targeting government critics.

He called for the resignation of top officials, including the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations, and the Director of Public Prosecutions, citing incompetence.

“There are people abducting those who criticize the government. The only entity affected by such criticism is the government itself, so it seems these abductions aim to intimidate critics. This is unacceptable,” said Omtatah.

“If the Inspector General of Police, the DCI Director, or the DPP are unaware of what is happening, they should resign. If they are aware and doing nothing, they should still resign because they are incapable of performing the duties for which they were appointed.”

Omtatah further accused the officials of compromising public safety, adding that their actions amount to sabotaging the security of Kenyan citizens.

“We cannot allow public officials to compromise our safety, leaving us to fear those entrusted with protecting us,” he stated.

The case is now pending further directions from the High Court