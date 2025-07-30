Senator Questions Disqualification Of Nandi Schools From County Sports

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has raised concerns over what he terms as an unfair disqualification of two schools from this year’s Nandi County secondary school sports championships.

Speaking during a Senate plenary session, Cherargei demanded answers from the Ministry of Education and the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) over the removal of St. Michael’s Terige Boys High School and Kimwani Secondary School from the competition.

The senator said the schools were disqualified for not complying with a new digital registration requirement that was introduced after the games had already started.

“The rules were changed mid-tournament,” he said. “A circular dated July 4, 2025, was issued after the county-level games had begun, yet it was used to disqualify students who had fairly qualified through the ward and sub-county levels.”

Cherargei called for an investigation into the regulations that were in place before the circular, how the digital system was implemented and communicated, and why the disqualification only happened at the county level.

He urged the Senate Education Committee to look into whether schools were properly informed, if due process was followed, and what steps can be taken to avoid similar situations in the future.

He also called for the possible reinstatement of the affected teams, stressing that students should not suffer because of administrative failures.