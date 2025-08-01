Senator Questions Why 5-Year Free Wi-Fi In Schools Lasted Only One Day

The Senate ICT Committee has raised concerns over the government’s poor handling of internet projects, especially the end of free Wi-Fi in schools and continued network problems in remote areas.

During a session chaired by Senator Allan Chesang, lawmakers criticised the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for failing to follow through on their promises.

Senator Chesang questioned why some schools only had free internet on the day of the launch and later switched to private providers.

“Some schools only had internet during the launch day. Now they are paying Safaricom. What happened to the government’s promise of five years of free internet?” he asked.

He also criticised the lack of public information about the Universal Service Fund (USF), which is supposed to improve internet access in underserved areas.

“There is no visibility of USF projects, no branding. Private companies are taking credit for what USF funds,” Chesang added.

The most emotional appeal came from Senator James Lomenen of Turkana, who said poor network coverage in his county had led to deaths because security forces could not respond quickly to attacks.

“People are dying in Turkana because there is no network. How can the government protect people without communication?” Lomenen asked.

He reminded the Ministry that ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo had earlier promised to improve network coverage within six months. “You said our network would match Uganda’s. But when you enter Turkana, the signal you get is MTN Uganda—Safaricom disappears,” he said.

Lomenen called on the Ministry to show proof of any progress in critical areas like Todonyang, Lokiriama, and Napak.

In response, CS Kabogo said efforts were underway and that emergency funds had been given through the Ministry of Interior to support urgent areas.

“I promised six months, and I will keep my word. The President has directed that Kenya must be secure and connected,” he said.

Kabogo admitted that the Ministry had not done enough to inform the public about USF projects, blaming policy confusion. He said new guidelines had now been approved to improve visibility.

Still, senators were not convinced. The Committee ordered the Ministry to hold a joint retreat with ICT stakeholders to review USF performance, submit updated data on network coverage gaps within 60 days, and share detailed progress reports with all senators.

The Senate Committee will reconvene after the retreat to assess the Ministry’s progress. Until then, it said the Ministry must act urgently to deliver on its promises.