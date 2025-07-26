Senator Raises Concern Over Poor Quality Solar Products In Kwale

Senator Raphael Chimera has raised alarm over the quality and durability of solar energy products being sold to residents of Kwale County. He is now seeking answers from the Senate Standing Committee on Energy.

Speaking in the Senate, the nominated Senator said many residents in rural parts of Kwale do not have access to grid electricity and rely on solar-powered lamps supplied by private providers.

“Residents in many rural parts of Kwale County lack access to grid electricity and have to rely on solar-powered lamps supplied by solar energy solution providers for some of their energy needs. However, the residents have expressed concern that these lamps often become faulty after a short period and that, due to the lack of repair services, they are forced to purchase other units,” said Senator Raphael.

Senator Chimera is requesting the Energy Committee to clarify whether the government has established technical standards or certification requirements for solar products sold in Kenya. He wants to know if there are systems in place to monitor the performance of these products after purchase and whether companies are required to offer after-sales services such as repairs and spare parts.

The Senator is also asking for the names of all companies licensed to sell solar energy products in Kwale County, and for details of the technical evaluation of their products. He wants information on whether these companies offer repair services and, if not, why, and what measures are being taken to address the issue.

In addition, he has asked the Committee to outline what the national government is doing to connect underserved areas in Kwale to the national electricity grid or to reliable off-grid power systems, to reduce over-reliance on private solar energy providers.