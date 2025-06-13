Senator Thang’wa Raises Alarm Over Rising Land Rates In Kiambu

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa has voiced concern over the increasing land and building rates imposed on residents by the County Government of Kiambu.

The senator told the Senate that locals have been receiving new property rate demands over the past year, yet they are unaware of any official review or changes to the valuation roll being used.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday, June 12, Senator Thang’wa requested a detailed response from the Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources. He urged the committee, led by Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, to explain how the county arrived at the current property rates and whether they followed legal procedures.

He specifically asked the committee to compare the previous and current rates imposed under the valuation rolls and to explain how the present valuation roll was prepared and approved.

According to him, residents have not seen the valuation roll nor been involved in any public participation process, as required by law.

“The Lands Committee must tell us whether the county government undertook public participation and made the valuation roll available for public inspection, as provided under Section 34 (5) of the National Rating Act,” Senator Thang’wa said.

He accused the county of violating the law by failing to publish the new valuation roll and called on the committee to investigate and report on what steps are being taken to correct the issue.

The senator also asked for a report on how the county intends to enforce collection of unpaid property rates under the new regime, and how funds collected from property rates are being spent.

“After investigating this matter, the Lands Committee must report to this House the measures that the County Government of Kiambu has put in place to ensure proper use of the money collected from property rates,” he said. Thang’wa emphasized the need for transparency in the use of such funds, particularly for infrastructure, water supply, waste management and other key services across the county.