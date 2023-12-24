Senior Cop Killed in Accident in Kakamega

A senior police officer was Saturday evening killed in a road accident involving two vehicles along Kakamega-Kisumu highway.

Two other officers and a civilian were injured in the accident that happened at Isikhu river, police said.

The officers were in a private car headed for Kisumu at about 5 pm when their vehicle collided head on with an oncoming one.

Inspector Alexandra Leshan of Khayega police station died on the spot while his other colleagues who were with him were seriously injured, police said.

Witnesses and police said Leshan lost control of his salon car and collided with another government car belonging to the ministry of East Africa Community that was moving on the opposite direction.

Due the impact, the driver of the government Prado car sustained slight injuries on his right hand and complained of chest pain.

One of the officers had fractures on his right leg while the other had his hand fractured.

A female passenger on board also had head injuries, police said.

The victims were rushed to Kakamega County General hospital where Leshan was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

It increases the number of those killed this year so far past 4,000.