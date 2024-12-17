Senior Cop Robbed of Sh70,000 in Kisumu Town

A senior police officer who is in charge of petty crimes at the Kisumu Central police station was injured during a robbery drama on Sunday morning.

The officer who is of the rank of Chief Inspector was on patrol near Rotary Vocational Training Center when he was attacked by two armed men.

The men stabbed and injured his left arm in the struggle before robbing him of Sh70,000 he had.

Police officers on patrol responded to the scene and helped him to the local clinic where he was attended to.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise in Kisumu amid police efforts to address the same.

A major hunt on the suspects is ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, police arrested a suspect and recovered an AK47 rifle from him in a botched robbery in Naivasha’s Mirera area.

The recovery was made during an ambush that thwarted a planned robbery on a private residence, police said.

Police were acting on intelligence that showed a gang planned on the residence before they laid an ambush.

The gang arrived and jumped over a perimeter wall into the compound prompting police to act.

It was then one suspect was arrested and an AK47 rifle found on him. The weapon did not have its butt and ammunition by then, police said.

Police said a hunt for the other suspects who escaped the scene is ongoing.

And a suspect was stoned to death after a botched robbery in Kandara, Muranga County.

A gang attacked and seriously wounded a businessman at his home in Kalimamwaro village leaving him bleeding. He was later rushed to hospital as an alarm was raised on Monday December 16 morning.

Locals later cornered one of the suspects in the incident and stoned him to death.

Police responded to the scene and took the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.